Nagabhairavi To Premiere On Zee Telugu From October 12

Telugu States are set to witness the greatest ever VFX extravaganza in Telugu General Entertainment Channel (GEC). Zee Telugu with its latest offering Nagabhairavi aims at transporting the audience into a fantasy world that tells the saga of Nagarjuna and Bhairavi and their fight to save the Nagasampada. Bringing together a stellar cast including actors Pawon Sae, Yashmi Gowda, Kalki Raja, Ashwini and Sravani among others; Nagabhairavi highlights that the grit, courage and determination are the biggest weapons to fight against the mightiest of evils. Set in the present-day aesthetics, the show traverses through the mystical and enigmatic world of the poison bearers as they struggle to attain the Nagasampada. Nagabhairavi is produced by 27 Pictures and will premiere on 12th October and will air Monday – Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Set in Nagavaram and Hyderabad, the show will chronicle the saga of Nagarjuna (Pawon Sae) and Bhairavi (Yashmi Gowda). The onus of securing the Nagasampada is upon Bhairavi which passed to her through her ancestors. Lord Shiva blesses Bhairavi with a divine amulet. Nonetheless, when Bhairavi is in grave danger, Nagarjuna is her one and only protector. It remains to be seen how Bhairavi and Nagarjuna fight all the odds to secure the Nagasampada.

Ramya Krishnan, the versatile actress is associated with Nagabhairavi as the show brand ambassador. The promo and title song which has featured her has created a great deal of buzz since the launch.

Another highlight of the show is the lead actors of the series Pawon and Kalki Raja producing the show. Kalki Raja, actor turned producer with Nagabhairavi says, "Nagabhairavi is my baby. I am thankful for the immense support received from Jayanth and Anuradha Gudur. My heartfelt thanks to the entire Zee Telugu channel for having the confidence in Pawon and I to lead the show and live up to its title. The visual effects and the presentation are of the Telugu small screen television's highest standards. We believe this is a show that would bring an entire family together for mass entertainment."

When asked Pawon to give a sneak peek into his journey of becoming a producer, the young actor revealed, "it is a dream come true for me and Kalki and found Nagabhairavi to be the perfect opportunity for this. I thank the channel, especially Anuradha Gudur and Jayanth for this opportunity and the trust they bestowed on us. With this show, we are bringing the cinematic expertise to Telugu television screens by making this a visual treat for the audience."

Anuradha Gudur, Telugu Cluster Head, says, "At Zee Telugu, we have always believed in experimenting with different concepts while bringing in some variety for our viewers. The concept of Nagabhairavi is something that we, at Zee Telugu, have never explored in the past; it is a completely new facet of love story that transcends into the mystique of the unknown. With intense focus on different elements like characterization, scripting, visual appeal, etc., we have amped up the production value to make it a winning proposition in the regional small screen industry. Our new show Nagabhairavi is set to once again bring alive the allure and intrigue of supernatural stories thereby adding further depth to our diverse and edgy content portfolio."

Stay tuned as the mystifying tale of love 'Nagabhairavi' premieres on 12th October 2020 and will air every Monday – Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD!