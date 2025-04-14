Nani’s fiercest avatar unleashes in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ trailer

Natural Star Nani is poised to deliver his most intense and violent performance to date in the highly anticipated HIT: The 3rd Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the film’s theatrical trailer was launched today, further igniting fan excitement ahead of its May 1st release.

The trailer introduces Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense officer who believes every criminal deserves one of two ends — a 10-foot prison cell or a 6-foot grave. The story kicks off with the abduction of a 9-month-old baby, prompting Arjun to lead the investigation. What ensues is a gripping manhunt through the dark alleys of crime, with Arjun delivering brutal justice in a merciless fashion.

Nani’s portrayal of Arjun is a masterclass in duality—ruthless on the field yet emotionally grounded among his own. His performance, complete with fierce expressions, intense dialogue delivery, and restrained vulnerability, marks a significant evolution in his acting journey. Srinidhi Shetty plays his romantic interest, adding a softer layer to the gritty narrative.

Director Sailesh Kolanu showcases his finest work yet, blending emotional depth with raw intensity. From the sharp writing to the edge-of-the-seat execution, HIT: The 3rd Case stands out as a high-caliber thriller. Technically, the film shines with Sanu John Varghese’s riveting cinematography, Karthika Srinivas R’s crisp editing, and Sri Nagendra Tangala’s immersive production design.

Mickey J Meyer’s pulsating score, particularly the “Abki Baar” theme, amps up the tension, perfectly complementing the film’s gritty tone. With top-tier production values and a stellar team, HIT: The 3rd Case is gearing up to be one of 2025’s most gripping thrillers.



