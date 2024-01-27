Live
Navneet Malik: Playing a character is not just mugging lines & delivering
Actor Navneet Malik, who is seen in the show 'Aankh Micholi' opened up on learning Gujarati for the undercover cop saga, and shared that playing a character is not just mugging lines and delivering.
Navneet, who primarily hails from Haryana plays a Gujarati character in the show. He has learned Gujarati dialect to enhance his performance and get into the character of Sumedh.
‘The Freelancer’ fame actor shared: “As an actor it is imperative to make yourself believe that you are the character. For my character of Sumedh I wanted to speak in a particular dialect, because the character has a certain accent and dialect.”
“It is very important to understand that playing a character is not just mugging lines and delivering. I have started tutoring and learning the dialect, as it is important, that is only when I would be able to deliver my best. And it is safe to say that I have mastered the dialect,” he said.
The actor took training sessions under a Gujarati cultural consultant for some months.
“I have been doing workshops, taking training lessons. It has been quite fun, I wouldn’t lie. Now I do understand the culture of Gujarat where the show is set. Also, this workshop did help me bring the cultural accuracy to play an emotional Gujarati boy,” he added.
The show stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it airs on Star Plus.