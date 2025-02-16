Live
‘Nilavadee Nilavadee’ from ‘It’s Okay Guru’strikes a romantic chord
The upcoming film It’s Okay Guru, starring Charan Sai and Usha Sri in the lead roles, is gearing up for release. Produced by Suresh Anapurapu and Baswa Govardhan Goud under Wonder Built Entertainments, the film is helmed by director Manikanta M.
Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled the lyrical song Nilavadee Nilavadee, which is already capturing hearts with its soulful melody. Composed by music director Mohit Rehmaniac, the song is enriched with poetic lyrics by Lakshmi Priyanka, evoking deep emotions of love and longing. Singer Siddharth Menon brings the song to life with his heartfelt rendition, enhancing its romantic appeal.
With its soothing composition and emotional depth, Nilavadee Nilavadee promises to be a standout track in the film’s soundtrack, further raising expectations for It’s Okay Guru.