Nominations getting tough every week

The episode started with Kajal asking the statement Ravi gave about Shannu and Siri but Sreeram said that he didn't hear any. Shannu says that making those statements is more polluting especially in this situation where everyone is pointing out their relationship. The next day started with the housemates dancing to the 'Butta Bomma' song. Ravi complains to Maanas about the dirty bathrooms and the latter said that he will make Sunny do it.

Bigg Boss started the nomination task and the housemates have to break the pots while nominating the housemates. Ravi nominated Sunny and Kajal. He argued with both. Priyanka nominated Shannu and Siri. Shannu nominated Ravi and Kajal. He argues with both as well. Sreeram nominated Sunny and the duo get into a heated argument. Sreeram nominated Kajal as well. While talking to her, Sunny also interferes and the duo argues again.

Sunny nominated Ravi and they argued with each other. Sunny said that he is the fakest person in the entire house. Sunny nominated Sreeram and the duo get into an argument again. Siri nominated Priyanka and Ravi. Maanas nominated Sreeram. Maanas asked Sreeram to practice what he preach. They argued with each other. Maanas further nominated Ravi and argued with him as well. Maanas says that Ravi is faking everything.

Maanas argued with Ravi and Sreeram. Kajal also interfered and made a statement. Bigg Boss announced that Ravi, Sunny, Sreeram, Kajal, Siri, Priyanka, and Shannu are in the nominations. So, just like last week, all the housemates except for the captain are in nominations. The promo episode showcased that there will be an argument between Kajal and Sreeram in tomorrow's episode.