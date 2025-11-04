NTR 31: Prashanth Neel’s ‘Dragon’ to Release in Two Parts, Shooting in Full Swing

There is huge anticipation among fans over NTR and Prashant Neel's film. The shooting of this movie is going on at a fast pace. Recently, some interesting news has been doing the rounds about this movie. There is talk that this movie will come in two parts.

In keeping with the current trend and given the larger span of the story, the makers are planning to make the film in two parts. Since director Prashanth Neel has already made his films in two parts, fans are strongly convinced that this film will definitely have a second part.

Rukmini Vasanth is playing the heroine in this movie and Tovino Thomas is playing a key role. This is the 31st film in NTR's career. NTR will be seen with a new makeover in this movie, which is being made with the working title 'Dragon'.

Kalyan Ram, Naveen Erneni, Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili, and Harikrishna Kosaraju are producing the film under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Ravi Basrur is composing the music. The film is set to release worldwide on June 25 next year.