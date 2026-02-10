‘Nuvve Undipo Ila’ and ‘Nuvvele’ songs gets a grand launch

The grand song launch of “Nuvve Undipo Ila” and “Nuvvele” was held in Hyderabad, drawing several prominent names from the Telugu film industry. Presented by Adonai Pictures Creations, the musical projects are directed and choreographed by Satya Master and feature Ankita Jadhav and Rohith Bhoga as the lead pair. Produced by K.K. Reddy, the songs are composed by Jayanth Aryan, with lyrics by Rambabu Gosala and soulful vocals by Lipsika and Aditi Bhavaraju.

The event was attended by well-known personalities including directors Sai Rajesh and Shailesh Kolanu, choreographer Johnny Master, and actress Ashu Reddy, who graced the occasion as special guests and extended their support to the team.

Speaking at the event, Satya Master shared that the songs were originally conceptualised in Hindi and later adapted into Telugu. He praised producer K.K. Reddy’s passion for the project and credited the team’s dedication for completing both songs in a short span with a small crew. Producer K.K. Reddy expressed confidence that the romantic tracks would resonate strongly with audiences, highlighting the music, choreography, and vocals as major strengths.

Lead actress Ankita Jadhav described the experience as special, revealing that the songs were shot in New York and Chicago under challenging weather conditions. Music director Jayanth Aryan said the positive response at the launch boosted their confidence about Telugu audiences embracing the songs.

With rich visuals, melodious compositions, and strong emotional appeal, “Nuvve Undipo Ila” and “Nuvvele” have already created a positive buzz, positioning themselves as promising additions to Telugu independent music.