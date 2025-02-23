‘Odela 2’ is a one-time opportunity like Maha Kumbh Mela: Tamannah at teaser launch event

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to captivate audiences with her bold new role in the highly anticipated supernatural thriller Odela 2, a sequel to Odela Railway Station. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film has been generating excitement with every update.

Tamannaah portrays a mystical Naga Sadhvi in this supernatural drama. The teaser was launched in a spectacular event at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where the film’s team traveled by boat to Triveni Sangam and unveiled it in the presence of Naga Sadhus.

Set in a world where ancient forces of light and darkness collide, the teaser teases an intense supernatural ride. The story revolves around an evil force returning to seek vengeance and disrupt the world, while Tamannaah’s divine character steps in to combat the darkness. Her portrayal as the Naga Sadhvi is powerful, radiating both divinity and determination. Vasishta N. Simha’s menacing look as the antagonist adds to the intrigue.

Director Ashok Teja, with Sampath Nandi’s creative supervision, promises a visually stunning experience. The cinematography by Soundar Rajan and Ajnish Loknath’s gripping music further elevate the film’s intensity.

Speaking at the event, Tamannaah expressed her excitement, calling Odela 2 a once-in-a-lifetime film. Producer Madhu and writer Sampath Nandi highlighted the film’s grandeur, emphasizing its deep-rooted mysticism. With the teaser trending at the top, the makers will soon announce the release date.