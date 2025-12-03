Oscar-winning Chandrabose releases Paisawala trailer

Telugu audiences are now giving more importance to content than star image. In this context, small heroes and new directors are also boldly making films with different scripts. 'Paisavala' is a film that is coming up with a different content.

Adhvik alias Rajesh Bejjanki, Sridhar, Srujanakshita, P. Anshu are playing key roles in this film, which is being directed by K. Naveen Tejas. It is being jointly produced by Noonela Paidiraju, K. Naveen Tejas, and PJ Devi under the banners of AR Entertainments, Five Elements Creations, and VKM Movies. The songs released from this film have already received a good response from the audience. Recently, renowned lyricist and Oscar award winner Chandrabose released the trailer of this movie and wished all the best to the film crew.

As for the trailer.. “An MLA who was collecting hawala notes had an accident. His phone and wallet are missing... There is a hawala note in it. You will do that job,” the trailer starts with a scene where a gang tells the hero. The trailer is interesting with different gangs fighting for a ten rupee note stained with turmeric, murders, and the entries of new characters. At the end, it shows nine characters and increases the suspense by asking, “Who is the real culprit among them?” Nagesh Gowris’ music, Gautam Vailada’s cinematography, and MJ Surya’s editing make the trailer more attractive. This thriller drama is going to be released on December 12.



