Oscars 2023: Check Out The Songs Which Are Nominated In The 'Best Original Song Category' Along With 'Naatu Naatu'

It is all known that Tollywood's best movie 'RRR' bagged its nomination in Oscars 2023 for the "Naatu Naatu…" song in the 'Best Original Song' category. As the award show is only a few hours away, the excitement levels upped a notch higher. Along with the filmmaker Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya, even the lead actors Ram Charan Tej, Junior NTR, lyricist Chandrabose, music director MM Keeravani and singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj flew to Los Angeles to attend this most-awaited award show.



So, ahead of the show, let us also check out the nominations of 'Best Original Song' category:

• "Applause" from 'Tell It like a Woman'

• "Hold My Hand" from 'Top Gun: Maverick'

• "Lift Me Up" from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

• "Naatu Naatu" from 'RRR'

• "This Is A Life" from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Definitely "Naatu Naatu…" is the best song but it is locking horns with Hollywood's best song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick movie. It is crooned by Lady Gaga and thus there are many expectations on this song too. Well, even Rihanna is up for "Lift Me Up" song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie and it is the first time for Rihanna and fourth time for Lady Gaga to get nominated.

Not to forget, Everything Everywhere All At Once movie is one such film which bagged 11 nods of Oscars 2023 nominations and it also listed for "This Is A Life" song in this category. Next, we need to check out the Diane Warren's "Applause" song from 'Tell It Like a Woman' movie.

On the other hand, Hollywood's ace actor Lauren Gottlieb is going to perform for "Naatu Naatu…" song on the stage! Junior NTR already announced that they are not performing the song on the stage due to lack of time for rehearsals.

Lauren announced this great news through her Instagram page and treated the fans of Charan and Junior NTR… Take a look!

Along with sharing a couple of modish pics, she also wrote, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on 'Naatu Naatu' at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to perform on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"



Even the original singers of this song, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are also performing live on the stage. A couple of hours ago, Rahul shared a few pics with his co-singer after finishing off his rehearsals and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "After #oscar rehearsals with @premrakshith_choreographer @sskarthikeya & @kaalabhairava7".



He also posed with Ram Charan and wrote, "The coolest person I have ever met! It was pleasure meeting you @alwaysramcharan anna #fanboymoment #oscars95".



Here comes Junior NTR… Along with sharing the pic, Rahul also wrote, "With one of my most favourite actor and a very down to earth person! Very glad meeting you @jrntr anna At #oscars 2023".



With his co-singer Kaala Bhairava… "All set!! Performers are ready to rock n roll on 12th @kaalabhairava7 ❤️ #oscars95th @theacademy".



Finally, we end with this pic! He posed along with global star Priyanka Chopra…



Hope the song bags the most-awaited award and makes us go proud!