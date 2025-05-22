Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Release on This OTT Platform in 2025: Deets Inside

Pawan Kalyan's long-awaited movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit, will finally release in theatres on June 12, 2025. The movie has faced many delays, but it is now ready for its big-screen debut. Fans are excited for its release. After it runs in theatres, the film will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video announced this on social media, saying: "A revolutionary tale of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who fights against the Mughal empire. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be available after its theatrical release. #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents."

The movie will have an 8-week wait before it is available on streaming platforms, following the rules for movies in places like North India.

This delay is common for big films, especially those with Hindi-dubbed versions. Reports say Amazon Prime Video has paid ₹50 crore for the digital rights to the movie.

The movie's theatrical rights are still being negotiated. They are expected to be valued at ₹125 crore. The movie’s production budget started at ₹150 crore, but it has now reached over ₹200 crore. These numbers show that the film is big and has created a lot of excitement even before it is released.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in the making for over five years. The film was first directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, but now AM Jyothi Krishna is the director.

The story is set in the 17th century during the Mughal period. It is about Veera Mallu, a famous outlaw who tries to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan plays Veera Mallu, and Bobby Deol plays Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film also stars Nargis Fakhri, Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, and Jisshu Sengupta.











