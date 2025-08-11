‘Peddi’ to have a special number with Samantha!

Live
Ram Charan’s much-awaited rural drama Peddi, directed by Uppena fame Buchhi Babu Sana, is progressing at a rapid pace. Starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, the film also features Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.
According to reports, the makers are planning a special song and are in discussions with Samantha to bring her on board for the sizzling number. If confirmed, this will mark a reunion for Ram Charan and Samantha after their blockbuster Rangasthalam.
With music composed by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, Peddi is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings. Slated for a grand release on March 27, 2026, the film blends rustic storytelling with sports, including cricket and other traditional Indian games. An official announcement regarding Samantha’s participation is expected soon, further boosting the already high anticipation for the film.