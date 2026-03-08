Power Star roars back: Ustaad Bhagat Singh glimpse sends fans into a frenzy

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have unveiled a powerful glimpse from the highly anticipated film, creating massive excitement among fans. Featuring Pawan Kalyan in a striking and commanding avatar, the short preview highlights the mass appeal and electrifying screen presence that audiences have long associated with the Power Star.

From the moment the glimpse was released online, it quickly began trending across social media platforms. Fans have been celebrating Pawan Kalyan’s stylish entry, impactful dialogue delivery, and intense body language, turning the short preview into a major talking point among movie lovers. The glimpse captures the high-voltage energy expected from the film and hints at a powerful storyline built around a larger-than-life character.

Director Harish Shankar, popularly called the “Cult Captain” by fans, appears to have once again designed a role that perfectly suits Pawan Kalyan’s mass image. The glimpse reflects the film’s intense tone and promises a character that blends action, attitude, and strong dialogue moments—elements that are sure to excite the star’s fan base.

The production team has expressed happiness over the overwhelming response to the glimpse and assured fans that this is only a small preview of what the film has to offer. The makers are now preparing to release the much-awaited trailer soon, which is expected to further raise the buzz surrounding the project.

On the music front, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the songs, bringing his trademark energetic style to the soundtrack, while S. Thaman is handling the background score to enhance the film’s intensity.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 19.