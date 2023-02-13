Prabhas Remuneration for Raja Deluxe with Director Maruthi Unveiled - Get the Deets Inside

Prabhas: The Pan-Indian Superstar Takes the Film Industry by Storm

Prabhas is one of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema and has several high-budget films in his repertoire, including Adipurush, Project K, Salaar, and Spirit. In addition to these, he has also agreed to star in the Telugu film, Raja Deluxe, directed by Maruthi, in order to appeal to his fans with a simple, straightforward film.



Prabhas has agreed to take on the role in Raja Deluxe without receiving any remuneration. The actor is said to have made this decision in order to keep the budget for the film under control, with the aim of generating profits for the project. Instead of a salary, Prabhas will reportedly be taking a share of the profits.



This news has taken the film industry by surprise, as Prabhas is known for commanding high salaries for his roles in big-budget films. However, this information has yet to be confirmed officially.



Raja Deluxe: A Film to Look Forward To



Raja Deluxe, directed by Maruthi, is expected to be a highly entertaining film with elements of comedy, romance, and horror. If the reports are true, this will mark Prabhas' first foray into the world of horror movies. Although details of the film are yet to be announced, it is said that Malavika Mohanan will play the female lead, with Sreeleela and Nidhhi Agerwal also rumored to be part of the cast.



An Impressive Filmography Ahead



Prabhas has five films in various stages of production and has 1500 crore invested in his projects. He is eagerly awaiting the release of the mythological film Adipurush, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. Prabhas is also busy filming Prashanth Neel's Salaar and has plans to collaborate with Nag Ashwin on Project K, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Additionally, he has announced that he will be working on Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

