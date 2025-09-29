Prabhas’‘The Raja Saab’trailer out

'The Raja Saab,' a highly anticipated film from the combination of Rebel Star Prabhas, talented director Maruthi, and the prestigious production house People Media Factory, has finally unveiled its trailer. Fans of Prabhas and movie lovers had been eagerly waiting for this moment, and the trailer lives up to the hype by delivering a perfect festive treat packed with commercial elements. Offering a blend of fun and fear, the trailer presents a stylish and vintage version of Prabhas. It begins with a hypnotist taking Prabhas into a massive haveli, where mysterious and unexpected events unfold. The reason behind it all is the grandfather character played by Sanjay Dutt. A master of psychological skills and paranormal control, he plays mind games with terrifying power.

With the line "Abhi dekhlijiye...", Prabhas steps into the haveli as Raja Saab to face this dark force. His makeover, screen presence, and body language in the Raja Saab look are truly striking. Director Maruthi has masterfully visualized every incident in the haveli to mesmerize the audience. Highlights of the trailer include Prabhas fighting a crocodile and taking on dark forces. Along with these horror elements, the fun and romantic scenes with beautiful heroines further add to the film’s appeal. The trailer also showcases the film’s high technical standards and impressive CGI, reflecting People Media Factory's uncompromising production quality. Director Maruthi, as promised, has crafted a full-fledged romantic horror comedy featuring vintage Prabhas, making it a wholesome family entertainer.

'The Raja Saab' is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, just in time for Sankranti, and Prabhas is expected to set new box office records with this film.







