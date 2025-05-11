Pradeep Ranganathan introduces his partner Mamitha Baiju from ‘Dude’

Riding high on the success of back-to-back blockbusters, young heartthrob Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to make his Pan-India debut with Dude, a youthful entertainer being bankrolled by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film is shaping up to be a lively and colorful rom-com aimed at the youth audience across the country.

Joining Pradeep is the breakout star of Premalu, Mamitha Baiju, who has been cast as the female lead. Following the impactful reveal of Pradeep's first look, the makers have now unveiled a breezy poster featuring the lead pair. While Pradeep sports a casual grin, Mamitha stuns with her stylish outfit and sunglasses—radiating modern charm and matching Pradeep's vibe effortlessly. The chemistry between the two already looks promising, offering a glimpse into the film’s fun and flirtatious tone.

Adding depth to the narrative is seasoned actor Sarath Kumar, who plays a significant role in the film. The team has also brought together a vibrant technical crew to elevate the film’s aesthetics and rhythm. Music composer Sai Abhyankkar will be scoring catchy tunes, while Niketh Bommi takes charge of the cinematography. Production designer Latha Naidu and editor Barath Vikraman round out the crew, ensuring a polished and engaging experience.

Currently progressing at a brisk pace, Dude is on track for a festive Diwali release. With a wide Pan-India rollout planned in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the film aims to capture the pulse of the young generation with its relatable vibe and high-energy presentation.