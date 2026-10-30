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Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Karwa Chauth Pictures With Nick Jonas And Malti
In Short
Right from Shilpa Shetty to newly married Anshula Kapoor, most of the Bollywood ladies made their presence and completely stole the show with their festive attires.
Bollywood and their Karwa Chauth celebrations are always worth watching. And this year too, most of the popular Bollywood actresses observed the Karwa Chauth fast yesterday and celebrated their special day with utmost happiness. And as always Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a grandeur Karwa Chauth event yesterday night at her home. Right from Shilpa Shetty to newly married Anshula Kapoor, most of the Bollywood ladies made their presence and completely stole the show with their festive attires.
On the other hand, even Priyanka Chopra also celebrated this special day with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti and dropped a few pics from their special evening on social media.
This post reads, “He came home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth. No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth”.
Along with sharing a heartfelt note, she also dropped a few beautiful pics and looked amazing in her statement red outfit. Her diamond choker, simple earrings and red lips along with little Malti’s smile made the post worth watching.
Even Nick is seen happily celebrating this festival along with Priyanka and won hearts as he was seen holding their daughter Malti's tiny footwear.
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Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Karwa Chauth Pictures With Nick Jonas And Malti
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