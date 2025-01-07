Ram Charan Teases Akira Nandan's Debut in OG on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4

Ram Charan has revealed exciting details about Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, and his potential debut in Tollywood. During his appearance on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, Charan hinted that Akira might make his first appearance in the much-awaited film OG.

This revelation is set to be featured in the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK, streaming on aha from January 8, 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details about Akira's debut, which has already generated significant buzz among Tollywood enthusiasts.

Although specifics about Akira’s role are yet to be revealed, the possibility of him joining the cast of OG has sparked excitement, with fans hoping for another rising star in the Konidela family. Stay tuned to Unstoppable with NBK for further updates on Akira’s debut and his future in the film industry.