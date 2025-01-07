Live
- Asian Games champion Bahadur Singh Sagoo elected AFI president, Sandeep Mehta named secretary
- Jharkhand govt on alert over HMPV, Health Minister assures necessary measures
- Empowered 2.4 million Indians with AI skills: Microsoft
- Pak pilgrims visit Ajmer to present 'chadar' on behalf of their govt
- AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly elections
- Ram Charan’s Game Changer Movie: Pre-Release Business and Box Office Expectations
- State level Science Exhibition inaugurated by Health Minister Raja Narasimha
- Rohit's hunger to play Test cricket must reflect in his actions: Bangar
- Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh
- Nepal-Tibet earthquake claims 95 lives, 130 injured
Just In
Ram Charan Teases Akira Nandan's Debut in OG on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4
Ram Charan has revealed exciting details about Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, and his potential debut in Tollywood.
Ram Charan has revealed exciting details about Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, and his potential debut in Tollywood. During his appearance on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, Charan hinted that Akira might make his first appearance in the much-awaited film OG.
This revelation is set to be featured in the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK, streaming on aha from January 8, 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details about Akira's debut, which has already generated significant buzz among Tollywood enthusiasts.
Although specifics about Akira’s role are yet to be revealed, the possibility of him joining the cast of OG has sparked excitement, with fans hoping for another rising star in the Konidela family. Stay tuned to Unstoppable with NBK for further updates on Akira’s debut and his future in the film industry.