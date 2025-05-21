Live
- Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
- Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged
- Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author to Win International Booker Prize
- APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers
- Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations
- EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March, 7.54 lakh new subscribers
- Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is
- India’s strong domestic market cushions economy against global trade shocks: Report
- Expelled DMK functionary, wife seek anticipatory bail from Madras HC in sexual harassment case
- Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah
Rana Naidu Season 2 Starring Venkatesh and Rana to Stream from June 13 on This OTT Platform
Rana Naidu returns with Season 2 on June 13, 2025, starring Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati.
Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati star in the dark comedy web series Rana Naidu. This series, which was released earlier, became a super hit and received a fantastic response from the audience. It was directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma.
In the show, Venkatesh plays the role of Naga Naidu (father), while Rana Daggubati plays Rana Naidu (son). The web series, produced by Sundar Aaron and Locomotive Global, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Following the success of Season 1, the makers have now completed Season 2. The streaming date has been officially announced — Rana Naidu Season 2 will premiere on June 13. Netflix shared this update along with the poster on its official Twitter handle.
The teaser for Season 2 has already been released and has greatly impressed fans.
Rana Naidu is a remake of the American TV series Ray Donovan. The show marks the first time Rana and Venkatesh have shared the screen. In this action and crime drama, they appear as father and son.
Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross karega ❤️🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 20, 2025
Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix. #RanaNaiduOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/NwhRM3MQcE