Rana Naidu Season 2 Starring Venkatesh and Rana to Stream from June 13 on This OTT Platform

Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati star in the dark comedy web series Rana Naidu. This series, which was released earlier, became a super hit and received a fantastic response from the audience. It was directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma.

In the show, Venkatesh plays the role of Naga Naidu (father), while Rana Daggubati plays Rana Naidu (son). The web series, produced by Sundar Aaron and Locomotive Global, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Following the success of Season 1, the makers have now completed Season 2. The streaming date has been officially announced — Rana Naidu Season 2 will premiere on June 13. Netflix shared this update along with the poster on its official Twitter handle.

The teaser for Season 2 has already been released and has greatly impressed fans.

Rana Naidu is a remake of the American TV series Ray Donovan. The show marks the first time Rana and Venkatesh have shared the screen. In this action and crime drama, they appear as father and son.