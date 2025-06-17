Live
RaPo’s ‘Andhra King Thaluka’ crucial schedule underway in Hyderabad
Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming unique action entertainer Andhra King Thaluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.
Adding to the excitement, Kannada superstar Upendra plays a powerful role as “Superstar Suryakumar,” bringing his signature screen presence to this high-energy drama. The film promises to deliver a gripping narrative with strong performances.
Currently, a crucial schedule is underway at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, where key talkie portions featuring Ram and Upendra are being shot. Scenes between the two stars are said to be major highlights of the film and are expected to leave a lasting impact.
Ram will be seen in a role unlike any he has played before, further raising anticipation. The recently released title glimpse on Ram’s birthday received an overwhelming response, generating strong buzz around the project.
The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. With a talented cast, unique storyline, and rich production values, Andhra King Thaluka is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience. Cinematography is by Siddhartha Nuni, music by Vivek–Mervin, editing by National Award-winner Sreekar Prasad, and production design by Avinash Kolla.