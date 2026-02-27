Rocking Star Manchu Manoj officially launched the teaser of the upcoming horror-comedy Rukmini, marking an exciting milestone for the film’s team. Starring Niranjan, Greeshma Nethrika, Priya Jasper, and Deepthi Srirangam in lead roles, the film is produced under the G Cinema banner by Nelaballi Subrahmanyam Reddy and Katta Gangadhara Rao, with Mrs. Nelaballi Kumari presenting it. Simhachalam Gudupuri directs the project.

Speaking at the launch, Manchu Manoj praised the teaser’s quality, appreciating the film’s direction, cinematography, and music, and expressed confidence in Niranjan’s debut as a hero. “The teaser looks fantastic and I hope this film brings great success to the entire team,” he said.

Niranjan thanked Manoj for the support and described Rukmini as a unique horror-comedy that will entertain audiences. Greeshma Nethrika and Priya Jasper echoed similar sentiments, seeking audience love and encouragement.

Actors Vikhyath and Jayanth highlighted the film’s strong content, while music director Subhash Anand promised an impactful soundtrack and background score.