Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’

After the disastrous“Liger,” director PuriJagannadh has officially announced the sequel to his last superhit movie, “iSmart Shankar.”Ustaad Ram Pothineni is reprising his role in the film titled“Double iSmart.” The recently launched movie is once again in the news.

The latest grapevine is that, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be playing asantagonist in this Telugu movie. If this buzz turns out to be true, it would be the actor’s second Telugu movie after “Chandralekha,” released in 1998.

On the other hand, the star hero is also part of Vijay’s “Leo,” which is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 19, 2023. The heroine and the music director for “Double iSmart” have yet to be finalised.

















