  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

‘Sammathame’ director announces new project

‘Sammathame’ director announces new project
x
Highlights

The romantic comedy entertainer 'Sammathame' captivated audiences with its charming storytelling. Directed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by UG...

The romantic comedy entertainer 'Sammathame' captivated audiences with its charming storytelling. Directed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by UG Productions, the film was released exactly three years ago today, on June 24, 2022.

To mark this special occasion, the movie team has made an exciting announcement. UG Productions is once again collaborating with director Gopinath Reddy for their second film under the banner, tentatively titled Production No. 2.

The official announcement regarding this new project will be made tomorrow at 11:11 AM. Details about the film’s lead actors and other key crew members will also be revealed during tomorrow’s reveal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick