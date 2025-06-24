Live
‘Sammathame’ director announces new project
Highlights
The romantic comedy entertainer 'Sammathame' captivated audiences with its charming storytelling. Directed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by UG Productions, the film was released exactly three years ago today, on June 24, 2022.
To mark this special occasion, the movie team has made an exciting announcement. UG Productions is once again collaborating with director Gopinath Reddy for their second film under the banner, tentatively titled Production No. 2.
The official announcement regarding this new project will be made tomorrow at 11:11 AM. Details about the film’s lead actors and other key crew members will also be revealed during tomorrow’s reveal.
