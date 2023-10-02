Sampu becomes kingmaker in ‘Martin Luther King’ teaser

Live
Burning Star SampoorneshBabu’s latest film, “Martin Luther King,” directed by newcomer Puja Aparna Kolluru, is set to hit cinemas on October 27, 2023. Today, the teaser for the movie was unveiled online, and it has generated significant intrigue.
The story revolves around the fierce rivalry between Venkatesh Maha and Naresh, who are competing for the role of Village President. The key element is Martin Luther King’s deciding vote, portrayed by Sampoornesh Babu. The rest of the plot unfolds on the big screen, focusing on who Martin Luther King will vote for and how both candidates try to win his support. The film offers a satirical take on the political landscape. The teaser gives a captivating glimpse of this political drama, backed by an engaging musical score.
Apart from Venkatesh Maha, Naresh, and SampoorneshBabu, the film also features Sharanya Pradeep in a crucial role, is a joint production of YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, and Venkatesh Maha’s Mahayana Motion Pictures. Smaran Sai has composed the film’s music.