Ganesh's Gaalipata 2 Shooting Location Changed Over Corona Curbs

Sandalwood director Yogaraj Bhat's directorial movie 'Gali Pata- 2' production is going to resume shortly. The team had earlier said that some of the prominent scenes in this movie would be shot in foreign countries. But this plan could not be executed due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, the team is gearing up to shoot some scenes abroad. The movie which is being produced by Ramesh Reddy is expected to go on floors again towards the end of February.

Sandalwood Golden Star Ganesh, Diganth, and Pavan Kumar will be seen in the lead roles of the movie. Earlier, the team had planned to shoot this movie in countries like Georgia, Scotland, and other places. But the location has now been changed due to the restrictions imposed by various countries due to coronavirus fear.

Now that some countries have eased the restrictions, the Producer is reportedly considering paying a visit to Kazakhstan for a recce before the film Gaalipata 2 goes to sets.

For the past few months, the team has been busy with the post production work for this movie. We hear that the dubbing work of actors has been completed. The movie Gali Pata which is being produced under the banner Suraj Productions has Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyukta Menon, Sharmila Mandre, and Nishvika Naidu in the star cast. Ganesh is currently busy with Suni's movie, while Diganth has wrapped up shoot of the movies "Mari Gold" and "Kshamisi Nim Kaatheli Hanavilla". And Pavan is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of a web series.