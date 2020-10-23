Jothe Jotheyali Actor Anirudh's Meeting With Tejasvi Surya Sparks Rumours

Popular kannada serial "Jothe Jotheyali" team is elated after the completion 250 episodes.

The leading tv serial actor Anirudh Jakaar, son -in-law of legendary Sandalwood actor Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan, has been receiving appreciation from his fans for his craft. The actor too often responds to his followers with all humility.

The actor has earned a huge fan following through this serial. He is currently active on social media also to keep in touch with fans. He has been receiving thousands of letters from his fans who are expressing their desire to meet and talk to him personally.

The actor has responded to one of his fans' requests. "First of all, my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the love you have been showering upon me. Many of you have expressed your desire to give me gifts and have asked how to reach me. "The Love and affection which all of you are giving me is in itself a great gift. I am ever indebted to you people. Moreover, many of you say you want to meet me and wanted to know how and where to meet me. I shall give you my house address or share my shooting location so that you can meet me after the prevailing Coronavirus subsides. Let your Love, wishes, affection, and blessings continue like this forever and I cannot do anything more than expressing my gratitude," stated the actor.

Meanwhile, we hear that Anirudh also happened to meet up with Karnataka's member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, which has given rise to a lot of talk and debate on social media.

While anti BJP elements and Tejasvi's detractors have passed negative comments about the meeting, many others have expressed their happiness about the meeting of the two well known names in different fields. It is not uncommon for people to speculate whenever film personalities meet political leaders.

Anirudh has shared a photo with Tejasvi Surya on social media where he has stated "Moments of my meeting with Shri Tejasvi Surya sir. Your meeting gave me immense happiness." But some Netizens have objected to Anirudh's addressing MP as 'sir'.

Some have suggested on FB that there's is no need to address Tejasvi asñ Sir consdidering his age and eligibility. But some have appreciated him for respecting the Karnataka MP for his status. Many have indiscriminately questioned why Anirudh met the politician, but many have expressed their happiness about this meeting stating that they are very happy about their meet.

The meeting of these two celebrities has become the center of debate on social media. But Anirudh has clarified about this. "Salutations to everyone!. I have so far met many political personalities and have to continue to keep meeting them in future also. Many have passed negative comments without knowing the background. But some of you have made some positive statements. I am grateful to their love. All of you will know why I met them after few days. This is in connection to the proposed monument and more will be known soon. All of you be happy. May God bless everyone," posted Anirudh.