Puneeth Rajkumar's Mayabazar Censor Report To Be Out Soon

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is on a high after the success of his recent releases. He's working non-stop without a break to give fans what they want. Appu's fans are more than happy with the kind of work the actor is doing. Also, to see him on the small screen from time to time be it on the Kannada version of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kannadadha Kotyadhipati or brand endorsement deals, fans are thrilled every time they get a glimpse of him.

Usually, Puneeth movies would have his late father Dr Rajkumar crooning songs for him. After his demise, there were some new-age singers who did a fantastic job of syncing their voice to suit Puneeth in the audio tracks. But for the first time, legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam has lent his voice for a special number in Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming movie Maya bazar. The song is said to be the retro number for which the lyrics have been written by none other than Yogaraj Bhat. Midhun Mukundan has composed the music for the retro track. The audio was released yesterday.

Maya Bazar marks the directorial debut of Radhakrishna Reddy.

Mayabazar is the second movie to be bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar under his home banner PRK productions. His maiden venture was Kavaludari which did quite well.

The song is catchy with some meaningful lines like... Nimagoo gothu namagoo gothu kala yendo kulagettoithu...

We hear that SPB too has loved the song.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Mayabazar is touted to be a comic thriller and features Chaitra Rao, Prakash Rai, Sudharani, Vasishta Simha, Raj B Shetty among others in key roles. Abhishek Kasargod is working on the cinematography of Mayabazar. The film has been submitted to Censor Board and slated to hit theatres in February.