Wedding Bells For Mouni Roy, KGF Actress To Marry Dubai based Businessman 

A series of auspicious days have arrived in the life of cinema celebrities. A number of marriages have been happening in the industry since the beginning of 2021. The news of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's marriage with his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal was announced in the beginning of this year.

Subsequently now, there is a buzz about KGF actor Mouni Roy. We hear that the actress will be entering into wedlock shortly. Mouni Roy had taken part in a dance sequence of the Hindi version of KGF 1 movie for the song "Gali Gali Mein....' which had become a super hit. Mouni Roy has acted in several Bollywood movies. She shot to fame through her role in a TV serial 'Naagin' after which she became a household name throughout the country.

Now, this actress has decided to step into married life. But the boy whom she is going to marry is not from the film industry! According to some sources, she would be marrying a businessman from Dubai by name Suraj Nambiar. It is learnt that the actress has been in love with Suraj.

We hear that the actress who has developed a very good rapport with Suraj's family, addresses Suraj's parents as dad and mum. Now, it is said that the much in love couple will tie the knot soon. But Mouni has not opened her mouth about this anywhere so far!

Those who scan through their posts on social media can infer that the actress is very close to Suraj's family. Earlier, it was heard that Mouni was dating a TV actor called Mohith Raina. Currently, Mouni is working in a movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt titled "Brahmastra". Mouni who is aged about 35 years, is yet to make an announcement about her marriage.