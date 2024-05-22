Security threat forces Cannes 2024 to cancel private screening of Bearing Witness

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, synonymous with glamour and premieres, encountered an intense security challenge with the abrupt cancellation of a private screening of the documentary ‘Bearing Witness.’ This film, depicting the brutal realities of a terror attack in southern Israel, was halted due to serious security threats just before it was set to begin.

Initially, reports suggested that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ordered the cancellation. However, further investigation revealed procedural issues in obtaining the necessary permissions for the screening. Concurrently, a planned screening in Paris was also cancelled following tragic updates concerning the hostages featured in the documentary.

Variety reported that ‘Bearing Witness,’ a 47-minute documentary, includes graphic footage from the October 7 terror attack in southern Israel, compiled from body cameras and CCTV. The invitation to the screening cautioned guests about the extreme violence and graphic nature of the content, noting, “The footage is extremely graphic and violent, including videos of murder filmed by Hamas terrorists.” For security purposes, the screening location at the Exclusive Hotel Belle Plage, situated about a mile from the Palais, was disclosed only to registered participants a few days prior. However, shortly before the event, attendees were informed of its cancellation.



‘Bearing Witness’ has sparked significant controversy. A previous screening in Los Angeles led to protests, highlighting the deep-seated tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict. Despite stringent security measures, clashes occurred, emphasising the sensitive and contentious nature of the film’s subject matter.



While the festival's renowned red carpet largely remained apolitical, Laura Blajman-Kadar, a survivor of the attack depicted in the film, made a poignant statement by advocating for the release of hostages held by Hamas through her attire.



viCannes organisers responded to security concerns with increased measures, including more personnel and AI-powered surveillance cameras. Despite these efforts, a bomb scare briefly disrupted activities near the Palais des Festivals, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism.

