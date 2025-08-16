Sharad Malhotra opens up on bold content

Television actor Sharad Malhotra, currently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s micro-series Galat, has shared insights into his bold new role and the evolving world of micro-series entertainment. The actor, who plays Dev Kapoor, said the project ticked three boxes for him — the chance to work with Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, the edgy and unique content, and the opportunity to collaborate with director Shahdab Khan.

Streaming on Rocket Reels, a platform founded by Vikram Bhatt and Krantibhai, Galat is part of a new wave of short-format storytelling where episodes run between 30 seconds and 2.5 minutes. “It’s challenging but exciting. You have to narrate a story people can watch on the go — while traveling or in between breaks. I’m glad audiences are embracing this style,” Sharad said.

On his character, he added: “Bold content doesn’t have to be cheap or sleazy. It can be bold yet classy, depending on the director’s vision. With Vikram sir guiding the project, I had no second thoughts. Dev Kapoor is unlike anything I’ve played before, and that challenge really excited me.”

The series also marked his first time sporting a salt-and-pepper look. “I was hesitant at first, but it’s been received really well. Fans say it adds ruggedness, charm, and maturity. Their love motivates me, and many are already asking for Season 2,” he said.

Sharad also praised his director: “Shahdab Khan is one of the sharpest minds I’ve worked with. From Dev’s salt-and-pepper style to his subtle direction, he brought out my best performance. We’ve developed a strong bond post Galat.”

Calling the experience a “dream come true,” Sharad summed up working with Vikram Bhatt as a career milestone.