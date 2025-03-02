‘Shivangi’ trailer released: A thrilling glimpse

Anandi and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play the lead roles in the women-centric film 'Shivangi', directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan and produced by Naresh Babu P. under the First Copy Movies banner. The film also features John Vijay and Dr. Koya Kishore in important roles. The recently released teaser received a great response.

Today, the makers released the thrilling trailer of 'Shivangi'. It opens with Anandi's dialogue: "Everyone has a good day and a bad day, but for me, both happened on the same day." The trailer is gripping from start to finish. The scenes where Varalaxmi Sarathkumar interrogates Anandi are particularly engaging.

The film presents Anandi's life in a suspenseful manner, and her performance as Satyabhama is outstanding. The dialogue "Satyabhamara… Savaal cheyaku champesta!" is powerful.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar appears in a strong and intense role. Director Devaraj Bharani Dharan seems to have crafted a unique story that will captivate the audience. The music by A.H. Kashif and Ebenezer Paul, along with Bharani K. Dharan’s cinematography, enhances the cinematic experience.

With its release set for March 7, this trailer has heightened expectations for the film.