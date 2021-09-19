SIIMA Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Full Winner's List

It is all known that the gala SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2021 event was held last night… Most of the A-listers of Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood and Sandalwood gave their presence and turned the event into a colourful one with their outstanding fashion statements. As SIIMA 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the organisers decided to present them this year. Thus, the awards for the 2019 calendar year were presented in yesterday's event which was held in Hyderabad.



Prominent actors of South Indian Film Industry Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani, etc. made their presence and made the event turn into a grandeur one!

Well, we Hans Indian have collated the complete list of winners (Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood) especially for our readers… Take a look!

Tollywood – Telugu Film Industry

• Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader

• Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi

• Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3

• Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader

• Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela

• Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2

• Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader

• Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi

• Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana

• Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide

• Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama

• Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

• Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara

• Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani

• Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham

• Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi

• Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track

• Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi

• Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)

• Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade

• Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi

Kollywood – Tamil Film Industry

• Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi

• Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi

• Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni

• Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali

• Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran

• Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai

• Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam

• Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)

• Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)

• Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran

Mollywood – Malayalam Film Industry

Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu

• Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

• Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq

• Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon

• Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer

• Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights

• Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare

• Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)

• Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)

• Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)

• Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer

Sandalwood - Kannada Film Industry

• Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane Sriman Narayana

• Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana

• Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana

• Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava

• Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate

• Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla

• Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar

• Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions

• Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana

• Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana

• Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)

• Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song

• Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana

• Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana

Guys, the celebration is still not yet over… The awards for the year 2020 will be presented today night! Stay tuned to Hans India…