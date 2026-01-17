Silent Revolution: ‘Gandhi Talks’ teaser promises thought-provoking cinematic experience

Mumbai: The teaser for Gandhi Talks, a highly unconventional silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been released, offering audiences a unique cinematic journey that relies entirely on visual storytelling rather than dialogue.

Directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film features an ensemble cast including Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari. Set against the backdrop of contemporary societal contradictions, the teaser hints at a stark confrontation between Gandhian ideals and modern greed, using powerful imagery such as Indian currency and evocative visual motifs to underline its central themes.

With no spoken words, Gandhi Talks invites viewers to engage deeply with its narrative through meticulous visual composition and A.R. Rahman’s evocative musical score, which acts as the emotional voice of the story.

The film centres on Mahadev, played by Sethupathi, an unemployed graduate drawn into ethically murky territories in his struggle to survive, and explores how values clash in a world driven by materialism.

Presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with multiple production partners, Gandhi Talks is slated for theatrical release on 30 January 2026.