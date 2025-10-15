Sonam Bajwa reveals unexpected reaction from parents for on-screen kiss scenes

Actress Sonam Bajwa has opened up about a personal experience that challenges a common perception in Indian families, especially when it comes to women in the film industry. While many actresses have previously admitted that their families discouraged them from performing intimate scenes on screen, Sonam revealed that her parents had a surprisingly progressive outlook.

In a recent interview, the Punjabi actress shared that she had firmly followed a “no-kiss” rule during the early stages of her career. Concerned about public perception, especially among Punjabi audiences and family viewers, she rejected several Hindi film offers that required intimate scenes. “I always thought people from my hometown would judge me. More than that, I constantly feared what my parents would think,” she said.

However, years later, when she finally mustered the courage to ask her parents how they would feel if she did a kissing scene in a film, their response stunned her. “They simply said, ‘It’s part of acting. What’s the big deal?’ I felt shocked and relieved. I had been carrying this fear for years for no reason,” Sonam revealed.

Sonam Bajwa, who has acted across Punjabi, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu cinema, made her Telugu debut in Aatadukundam Raa opposite Sushanth and also appeared in Babu Bangaram with Venkatesh. She was last seen in Housefull 5 and is currently promoting her upcoming film Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat alongside Harshvardhan Rane, where she shared this candid insight.