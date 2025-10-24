Live
South Indian Movies Streaming This Week: Lokah, They Call Him OG, Nadikar & More
Highlights
Discover the latest South Indian movies streaming this week, including Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra on JioHotstar, They Call Him OG on Netflix, Nadikar on Lionsgate Play, and more.
This week, South Indian cinema brings a mix of thrilling, emotional, and entertaining films to online platforms. From mythological epics to action-packed gangster stories, romantic shorts, and political thrillers, there is something for everyone.
Check out the latest releases below:Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – October 24 – JioHotstar
They Call Him OG – October 23 – Netflix
Nadikar – October 24 – Lionsgate Play
Shakthi Thirumagan – October 24 – JioHotstar
Michazhineer – October 24 – SonyLIV
Rider – October 24 – ETV Win
