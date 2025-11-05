Sree Vishnu’s next with Sithara Entertainments gets an announcement

Sithara Entertainments has officially announced its latest project, Production No. 39, featuring talented actor Sree Vishnu in the lead role. Written and directed by Sunny Sanjay, the film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, with presentation by Srikara Studios.

Unveiled with the tagline “The Story of Every Youngster,” the announcement poster hints at an emotional and thought-provoking narrative that resonates with today’s youth. Known for his natural performances and ability to connect with audiences through relatable characters, Sree Vishnu is set to deliver yet another heartfelt portrayal in this film.

Director Sunny Sanjay, who made his OTT debut with Anaganaga, is set to explore the subtle layers of human emotion — capturing everyday struggles, quiet joys, and unspoken conflicts that shape modern life.

With a strong creative team and a production house known for meaningful storytelling, Production No. 39 promises a fresh and sincere cinematic experience. The film’s shoot is scheduled to begin soon, building anticipation for what could be another memorable chapter in Sree Vishnu’s versatile career.