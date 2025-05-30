The 72nd Miss World Grand Final Set to Happen in Telangana. Here is all you need to know about it

The global spotlight turns to Telangana as the72nd Miss World Festival reaches its highly anticipated Grand Final on May 31 at 1:00 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST) at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

After a month of purpose-driven activities, cultural immersion, and inspiring challenges across Telangana, 108 contestants from around the world will compete for the Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

The Grand Final will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, with live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter.

Renowned humanitarian and actor Sonu Sood will receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award. He will also be a judge. Another judge is Sudha Reddy, the Global Ambassador for Beauty With a Purpose in 2025, who graciously hosted the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner. Also joining the judging panel is Dr. Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, will be head the jury and announce the winner of the 72nd Miss World.

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will make a notable appearance.

The event will be streamed live on SonyLiv in India, broadcast on national television in select countries, and made available worldwide via www.watchmissworld.com in high definition.

The Miss World Selection Format

The 108 contestants will first be presented to theworld. From there, ten semifinalists from each continental region (Americas & Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia & Oceania) will advance to the quarterfinals, a total of 40 delegates.

Several contestants have already advanced to the quarterfinals by winning fast-track challenges:

Americas & Caribbean

● Anna-Lise Nanton, Trinidad & Tobago (Head to Head Challenge)

● Aurélie Joachim, Martinique (TopModel)

● Valeria Pérez, Puerto Rico (Beauty With a Purpose)

● Mayra Delgado, Dominican Republic (Multimedia Award)

Africa

● Faith Bwalya, Zambia (Head toHead Challenge)

● Selma Kamanya, Namibia (TopModel)

● Natasha Nyonyozi, Uganda (Beauty With a Purpose)

● Princesse Issie, Cameroon (Multimedia Award)

Europe

● Eliise Randmaa, Estonia (Sports Challenge)

● Millie-Mae Adams, Wales (Head to Head and Beauty With a Purpose)

● Jasmine Gerhardt, Ireland (Top Model)

● Andrea Nikolić, Montenegro (Multimedia Award)

Asia & Oceania

● Monica Kezia Sembiring, Indonesia (Talent and Beauty With a Purpose)

● Idil Bilgen, Türkiye (Head to Head Challenge)

● Nandini Gupta, India (Top Model)

● Opal Suchata, Thailand (Multimedia Award)

The remaining semifinalists were selected by a panel of judges following personal interviews and will be revealed during the final show.

From 10 quarterfinalists in each continent, the group will be narrowed down to a Top 5, then to a Top 2, and finally to 4 continental winners, who will answer a finalquestion before the new Miss World is elected.

The evening will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková, the 71st Miss World, who was crowned last year in Mumbai.

Miss World remains the largest and most impactful festival in the world, empowering women through social advocacy, cultural exchange, and purpose-led leadership.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night, live from Telangana to the world.