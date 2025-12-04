The Raja Saab Movie 2026: Release Date, Cast, Runtime & Prabhas Horror Thriller

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas will release worldwide on January 9, 2026 for Sankranti.

Why Fans Are Excited

Prabhas is doing a horror thriller for the first time.

Director Maruthi is making his first pan-India film.

The teaser, trailer, and songs created big hype.

Advance Bookings

Advance bookings have started in the USA.

Movie Runtime

A US ticket website shows a runtime of 3 hours 14 minutes.

This would make it the longest movie in Prabhas’ career.

There is no official confirmation yet.

Prabhas’ Movie Runtimes (For Comparison)

Baahubali 1: 2h 45m

Baahubali 2: 2h 47m

Salaar: 2h 55m

Cast

Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan

Nidhi Agarwal

Riddhi Kumar

Sanjay Dutt

Production

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory with a huge budget.