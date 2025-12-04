  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

The Raja Saab Movie 2026: Release Date, Cast, Runtime & Prabhas Horror Thriller

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 12:01 PM IST
The Raja Saab Teaser Out: Fans Compare Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chandramukhi
X

The Raja Saab Teaser Out: Fans Compare Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chandramukhi

Get the latest updates on The Raja Saab starring Prabhas. Know the release date, runtime, cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Sanjay Dutt.

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas will release worldwide on January 9, 2026 for Sankranti.

Why Fans Are Excited

Prabhas is doing a horror thriller for the first time.

Director Maruthi is making his first pan-India film.

The teaser, trailer, and songs created big hype.

Advance Bookings

Advance bookings have started in the USA.

Movie Runtime

A US ticket website shows a runtime of 3 hours 14 minutes.

This would make it the longest movie in Prabhas’ career.

There is no official confirmation yet.

Prabhas’ Movie Runtimes (For Comparison)

Baahubali 1: 2h 45m

Baahubali 2: 2h 47m

Salaar: 2h 55m

Cast

Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan

Nidhi Agarwal

Riddhi Kumar

Sanjay Dutt

Production

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory with a huge budget.

Tags

The Raja SaabPrabhas movie 2026The Raja Saab release dateThe Raja Saab castThe Raja Saab runtimePrabhas horror thrillerThe Raja Saab advance bookingThe Raja Saab newsSankranti 2026 movie
Next Story

    Trending News

    More
    Share it
    X