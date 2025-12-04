The Raja Saab Movie 2026: Release Date, Cast, Runtime & Prabhas Horror Thriller
Get the latest updates on The Raja Saab starring Prabhas. Know the release date, runtime, cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Sanjay Dutt.
The Raja Saab starring Prabhas will release worldwide on January 9, 2026 for Sankranti.
Why Fans Are Excited
Prabhas is doing a horror thriller for the first time.
Director Maruthi is making his first pan-India film.
The teaser, trailer, and songs created big hype.
Advance Bookings
Advance bookings have started in the USA.
Movie Runtime
A US ticket website shows a runtime of 3 hours 14 minutes.
This would make it the longest movie in Prabhas’ career.
There is no official confirmation yet.
Prabhas’ Movie Runtimes (For Comparison)
Baahubali 1: 2h 45m
Baahubali 2: 2h 47m
Salaar: 2h 55m
Cast
Prabhas
Malavika Mohanan
Nidhi Agarwal
Riddhi Kumar
Sanjay Dutt
Production
The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory with a huge budget.
