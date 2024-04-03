Thrinadha Rao Nakkina announces action entertainer in his banner

Star director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, renowned for his knack for crafting hilarious entertainers, has announced the production of his banner Nakkina Narratives' second project. The yet-to-be-titled action entertainer is set against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh and features Vikram SahidevLagadapati in the lead role. The film will be helmed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, with NVSS Suresh serving as the co-producer.

Following the phenomenal success of his last directorial venture, "Dhamaka," Nakkina is set to deliver another captivating story. Vikram SahidevLagadapati, who has previously showcased his talent as a child artist, will step into the spotlight as the lead actor.

The film's launch ceremony took place recently, where Nakkina and Naidu handed over the script to the director. Sundeep Kishan, SharrathMarar, and Sumanth graced the occasion by performing the muhurtham ceremony, clapping the board, and directing the first shot, respectively.

Esther Anil, known for her role as Venkatesh's daughter in the super hit franchise "Drushyam," will star opposite Vikram SahidevLagadapati as the female lead, while TarakPonnappa will essay a pivotal role.

With a strong technical team onboard, including cinematographer Maaya V. Davzand, music director Eagle fame, Maaya V. Davzand, editor PrawinPudi, and production designer Raghu Kulkarni, the film promises to be a visual treat.The screenplay is penned by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, Naresh Tula, and Uday Bhagavathula, with Naresh Tula and Rajendra Prasad handling the dialogues.

As anticipation builds for this action-packed venture, fans eagerly await more updates on this exciting project from Nakkina Narratives.