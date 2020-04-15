Tollywood: Mega Multistarrer on cards? Varun Tej spills the beans

Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently happy working on an exciting film under the direction of Kiran Korrapati. The sports drama is under the production stage now. Interestingly, Varun Tej spilled the beans on working together with Sai Dharam Tej soon. Varun revealed this during the Twitter fan chat that took place yesterday.

During the Twitter chat, a fan asked, "Anna can we expect a Multistarrer with @IamSaiDharamTej⁉️ #AskVarun @IAmVarunTej"

Varun Tej replied saying, "For sure!! Waiting to hear something interesting!"

For sure!!

Waiting to hear something interesting! https://t.co/JLNAeR5DvX — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) April 14, 2020

