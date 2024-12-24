A raw and intense love story ‘Premikudu’ set to captivate audiences

There’s a rising demand for films that explore deep, intense love stories, and Premikudu is poised to be a bold and emotionally gripping addition to this genre. Directed by Raam Velugu, the film delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and personal growth, offering a raw and unfiltered take on romance that promises to resonate with the youth.

Starring Pandu Chirumamilla in a powerful lead role, Premikudu has already generated significant buzz with its striking first-look poster. The image showcases Pandu in an intense, vulnerable state — lying on the ground, cigarette in hand, handcuffed, and covered in blood stains. A shattered love-shaped glass on his back symbolizes the turmoil and emotional chaos at the heart of the film’s narrative. The tagline “Unfiltered” reinforces the film's promise of a raw and unapologetic portrayal of love.

The film is produced by Ram Yadav Gotte and Cherukuri Sai Kumar under the Gurudev Story TELLERS banner. Aditya Lolla handles cinematography, while Cheedella Nagarjun takes on the writing. The intense first look and bold concept have already set high expectations for what is to come, with further details about the film’s storyline and supporting cast to be revealed soon.

Premikudu is shaping up to be a poignant exploration of love, with themes of passion, emotional intensity, and personal struggle, making it one of the most anticipated releases for those seeking a compelling and unfiltered romantic drama.