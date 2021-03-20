A sequel on cards for 'Jathi Ratnalu'

Jathi Ratnalu' movie featuring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna which came out as a full-length comedy entertainer under the direction of Anudeep KV succeeded in going beyond expectations and has kept the collections ringing at the box office.

Bankrolled by Nag Ashwin, the movie is inching towards the 30 crore share mark worldwide and the makers have recently organized the successful event of the film in Hyderabad. Director Anudeep KV thanked his producers for not accepting any OTT deals during the lockdown and finally giving an out and out laughter to the audience in the theatres. "It is wonderful to see that you all are enjoying the movie in theatres. Though Naveen Polishetty is not given any credit, he has helped us in developing the script," said Anudeep. Talking at the same event, Naveen Polishetty said that many have been asking about the educational background of Anudeep and he has studied life which is bigger degree than anything else.

Interestingly, Anudeep added that 'Jathi Ratnalu' will probably have a sequel. Even Rahul Ramakrishna also said that the movie will have a sequel.