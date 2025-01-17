Ajith’s ‘Pattudala’ trailer generates excitement

Ajith Kumar is set to captivate audiences once again with his highly anticipated Tamil action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which will also be released in Telugu as “Pattudala.” Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 6, 2025.

The recently released trailer has generated massive excitement, showcasing Ajith in an action-packed role, performing jaw-dropping stunts. The film promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, enhanced by Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying music.

Pattudala reunites Ajith with actress Trisha and Action King Arjun, marking their first collaboration since the 2011 blockbuster Mankatha. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Arav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh in pivotal roles, ensuring a dynamic and engaging ensemble cast.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film boasts a talented crew including cinematographer Om Prakash, editor NB Srikanth, and choreographer Sundar for action sequences. Costume design is handled by Anu Vardhan, with Milan serving as the art director.

The film’s satellite rights have been acquired by SunTV, while Netflix has secured the OTT streaming rights. Sony Music will release the soundtrack. With high expectations surrounding the film’s release, Pattudala is poised to be a major hit, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience this February.