Akkineni Nagarjuna Opens Up On His Latest Movie Bangarraju Success

It is all known that Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya starrer 'Bangarraju' movie stood as the best grosser at the ticket windows during the Pongal season. As the Pan Indian movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey and Acharya backed out due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, this made the way for the success of the Bangarraju movie. Even the plot of the movie is all entertaining thus, it made the movie buffs reach the theatres and enjoy watching the movie this festive season. Off late, the makers of this movie held a success meet and Nagarjuna was all overwhelmed with the huge success of this movie.

He thanked all the Telugu audience by saying, "The whole world fears the pandemic now. At a time when movies have been stopped from releasing in north India and we were contemplating whether to release our film or not, it is the Telugu cinema lovers who urged us to go ahead with our release. They promised to watch our film. I bow down to Telugu audiences for giving us a blockbuster".

He also added, "The success of this film is not because of the faith you have in me but it is because of the faith I have in Telugu audience".

Speaking about the movie, Bangarraju is the sequel of Nagarjuna's blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana which was directed by Kalyan Krishna. Even the sequel is handled by him itself and is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios banner.

Naga Chaitanya aka Chinna Bangarraju will be seen as the grandson of Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan. He will just be like his grandfather and flirt with girls. He also entertained his fans to the core and made this character one of the best ones of his career.