Ashok Galla denies rumors of Mahesh Babu’s cameo in ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’

Young hero Ashok Galla is currently busy with his upcoming project, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, which has been making headlines recently. Speculations had arisen that his uncle, Superstar Mahesh Babu, would be making a cameo appearance as Lord Srikrishna in the film. However, Ashok has swiftly debunked these rumors.

In a recent social media post, Ashok expressed his disappointment over the misinformation circulating about Mahesh Babu's involvement. “My apologies for not responding immediately to the rumors about our superstar @urstrulyMahesh mamayya doing a cameo role as Lord Krishna in my film. This news is absolutely false!” he clarified. He went on to explain that he had been busy filming in New York City and hadn't noticed the rumors spreading.

While Ashok acknowledged that it would be a significant personal and professional milestone to have Mahesh in a cameo, he reiterated that it is not happening. “I would be the first one to share such news if it were true. I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading such rumors. While this may disappoint some, I am confident that the movie will not!” he added.

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva, directed by Arjun Jandyala and produced by Somineni Balakrishna under the Lalithambika Productions banner, also features Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in key roles. Bheems Ceciroleo is the music director, with Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore handling cinematography, and Sai Madhav Burra penning the dialogues.