Balakrishna insists for that heroine again

Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently waiting to kick-start the shoot for his next movie that he wants to do in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The project in the combination of actor and director is already creating a huge buzz and high expectations at the box-office. Miriyala Ravinder Reddy turns producer for this untitled project.

The makers wanted to get Catherine Tresa on board but surprisingly, she walked out of the project. Now, the buzz states that Balakrishna wants to get back to his favourite heroine Nayanathara again. Both acted in the past for a couple of exciting films and their combination is regarded as a hit combination at the box-office.

Balakrishna insists on having Nayan on board for the film and also expresses an opinion to even approach Anushka Shetty for the film.