Balakrishna to prepare audience!

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu teamed up for an interesting film that is yet to get a title. This is the third movie in their combination. The duo is currently busy shooting the movie. Balakrishna will be seen in two different getups for the film. Aghora getup is one among the two.

Ever since the news came out that Balakrishna will be seen as Aghora, there are a lot of rumors around the film. A few fans expressed doubts if Balakrishna will look good as Aghora. But, Balakrishna decided to don this getup and give a new feel to the audience.

However, the makers decided to prepare the audience in advance by releasing the look of Balakrishna from the film. As of now, there is no clarity on when the look will come out but the film unit decided not to throw any surprises that may get backfired.

Miriyala Raveender Reddy is the film's producer. Thaman S is the film's music director. The film will release on 28th May.