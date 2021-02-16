Bhadra combo to repeat again?

Tollywood: Boyapati Srinu made his debut as a director with the film Bhadra. The film has become a very big hit at the box-office. Ravi Teja acted in the lead role. Later, the director did Simha and entered the star league of directors. Now, there are reports in the media that both Boyapati Srinu and Ravi Teja are going to work in a film after a long time. Ravi Teja planned to work with Boyapati in the past but things did not work. Now, the duo is planning to work again. Right after Balakrishna's film, Boyapati is planning to work with Ravi Teja.

With the success of Krack, Ravi Teja is on full swing. He is signing films back to back. Already, he signed a film in the direction of Ramesh Varma. Titled Khiladi, the film will hit the screens in May. After this, Ravi might work with Trinath Rao Nakkina too but the project is not confirmed yet.

Boyapati will make himself free in May and he might immediately approach Ravi Teja for his next. The complete details of the film will come out soon.