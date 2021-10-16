Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Lobo sent to secret room!

Bigg Boss TV show is going to throw a unique surprise to the audiences this weekend. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show host who is trying his best to bring a unique interest to the show. Interestingly, contestant Lobo is going to the secret room this week and this is the first time a secret room is being introduced in the fifth season of the TV show.



Going by the reports, Nagarjuna will be calling every contestant to the special room to ask their views about a contestant who will leave the Bigg Boss house right away.

Many housemates picked Priya and Lobo. Most of the votes came for these two contestants. Bigg Boss then left the decision to the housemates about sending one among them to the secret room!



It looks like everyone picked Lobo and he will be sent to the secret room!

