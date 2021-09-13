Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: 7 contestants in nominations this week?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu nominations: The fifth season of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss reached the second week with Sarayu becoming the first contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Today is nominations day again and the recently released promo of today's episode showcased Shweta Verma targeting the other contestants with her aggressive behaviour. She fired on the housemates in the promo. According to the latest buzz, 7 contestants got in the nominations this week.

Uma, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Anee, Priya, Priyanka are the housemates who are in the danger zone this week. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.

18 contestants are in the Bigg Boss house now and as expected, the fifth season of Bigg Boss is having five times more drama and more fights.